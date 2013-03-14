New Market Forecast: GLOBAL MOBILE HEALTH APP MARKET, 2013-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Mobile Health App Market



This report is the 3rd edition published annually since 2010.



This report concentrates on the mobile applications healthcare market. The report’s objective is to give a comprehensive overview of the market and enable readers to gain a deep understanding of its current status, its driving factors and its future developments. The report will provide companies from all industries with insights into the market.



The report gives a detailed description of the current market status (2010-2012). It analysis market trends, explains mHealth app categories & best practise apps and provides market forecasts.until 2017.



The report also provides first hand insights of more than 1.000 mHealth app publishers on business potentials of mHealth app categories, chronic deseases best suited for mobile services, platform strategies, business models, most promissing private and HCPs target groups and much more.



The market for mHealth applications has passed the initial trial phase and entered the commercialization phase of the market. This phase can be characterized by a massive increase of offered solutions, the creation of new business models and the concentration on private, health-interested people, patients and corporations as major target groups.



Missing regulations is seen as one of the major barriers for the mHealth market to enter the next market phase: the integrated phase. In this phase, mHealth applications will become an integrated part of doctors’ treatment plans and health insurers will become the main payer, especially for the more advanced mHealth solutions (2nd generation mHealth applications).



Currently more than 97.000 mHealth applications are listed on 62 full catalogue app stores. The majority of these applications are general health and fitness apps that both facilitate the tracking of health parameters by private users, and provide users with basic health and fitness related information as well as guidance.



The general sophistication of today’s mHealth applications is low to medium, and many of the mHealth categorized applications provide a limited benefit for patients, doctors and health interested smartphone users. Nevertheless, advanced solutions do exist. Twenty such solutions are described and examined later in the report.



Successful mHealth applications have managed to generate millions of free and hundred thousands of paid downloads. There are significant differences in download numbers between countries (US, UK, Germany, Japan and Brazil are analyzed in the report), platforms (Android and Apple) and devices (smartphones and tablets).



The mHealth market will develop in line with the smartphone application market, but there are 10 specific market drivers that will shape the market during the commercialization phase.



