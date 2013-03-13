New Market Forecast: US Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- US Blood Glucose Monitoring Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

4. Market Landscape

5. Rate of Incidence and Prevalence

6. Vendor Landscape

7. Buying Criteria

8. Market Growth Drivers

9. Drivers and their Impact



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/blood-glucose-monitoring-market-in-the-us-2011-2015-report.html



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent over the period 2011-2011. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of personal testing kits. The Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market in the US has also witnessed the adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems. However, the unwillingness of diabetes patients to use blood glucose monitoring devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US market; it also covers the Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bayer Healthcare, LifeScan Inc., Medtronic Inc., and Roche Diagnostics. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories, Arkray Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, GlySens Inc., Hainice Medical Inc., Nipro, Diagnostics Inc., Nova Biomedical, and Terumo Corporation.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/blood-glucose-monitoring-market-in-the-us-2011-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us