New Market Overview: Global Recruitment Software Market: Grow at a CAGR of 10.82 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Global Recruitment Software Market



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Recruitment Software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for cloud-based recruitment software. The Global Recruitment Software market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the integration issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Recruitment Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Recruitment Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Kenexa Corp., Lumesse Ltd., Oracle Taleo Corp., and SuccessFactors Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Accolo Inc., Bond International Software plc, Bullhorn Inc., ITS Software Systems Ltd., Jobvite Inc., 2LS Ltd., Microdec plc, Newton Software Pvt. Ltd., Peopleclick Authoria Inc., Peoplefluent Inc., Swiftpro Ltd., and Hireology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



