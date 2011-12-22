Recently published research from MindCommerce, "4G Handsets: Evaluating the Impact of LTE, Applications, and Anticipated Usage", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard was introduced in 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Release 8 as an evolutionary step representing the fourth generation (4G) of cellular communications. It provides an enhanced user experience for broadband wireless networks and will usher in a plethora of new bandwidth dependent applications.
This research analyzes current mobile handsets market as well as anticipated developments in the 4G handset marketplace. The report also evaluates LTE applications and their effect on Mobile handsets performance, usability/user friendliness, fitness for use, etc. The report provides a full analysis of the market for mobile handsets 2012-2017 as well as market analysis for the global telecommunication market. This research also evaluates and compares LTE in FDD and TDD.
Audience:
- Handset Manufacturers
- LTE equipment providers
- Mobile Software developers
- Smart phone manufacturers
- Mobile application stores providers
- LTE application developers and service integrators
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
