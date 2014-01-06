New Market Report: AC Drives: Global Industry Guide

New Software market report from MarketLine: "AC Drives: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Global AC Drives industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global ac drives market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global AC drives market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key ac drives market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global ac drives market with five year forecasts.
Highlights
The AC drives market consists of four primary categories: micro drives (up to 4 kW), low end (5 - 40 kW), mid range (41 - 200 kW) and high end (201+ kW). The market's value is calculated at manufacturers selling price (MSP). All currency conversions within this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
The global AC drives market had total revenues of $19,053.7m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2008 and 2012.
The low end (5 to 40 kw) segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $5,233.1m, equivalent to 27.5% of the market's overall value.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global AC drives market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global AC drives market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ac drives market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global AC drives market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hardware Encryption Market - By Algorithms (AES, RSA), Architectures (FPGA, ASIC), Products (Hard Disk Drives, USB Drives and In-Line Encryptors), Applications, Verticals and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
- Software: Global Industry Guide
- Global AC Drives
- Variable Frequency/Speed Drives (VFD/VSD) Market - By Type , Voltage Range , Power Range and Application - Global Market Trends & Forecast to 2017
- Servo Motor & Drives Market: By Type (AC Servo Motors/Drives, DC Servo Motors/Drives, Brushless Servo Motors), Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Components (Sensors, Controller Modules, Encoders, Amplifiers) & Application - (2013 - 2018)
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide