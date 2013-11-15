New Market Report: Accountancy in Belgium

New Financial Services market report from MarketLine: "Accountancy in Belgium"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Accountancy in Belgium industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Belgium accountancy market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The accountancy market consists of revenues generated by firms engaged in designing, preparing and auditing accounting records. Income from tax, auditing, and advisory service provision is included. For Japan, the market covers certified public accountant firms only. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Belgian accountancy market had total revenues of $4.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- The audit segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $1.8bn, equivalent to 40.7% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $4.6bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the accountancy market in Belgium
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the accountancy market in Belgium
Leading company profiles reveal details of key accountancy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Belgium accountancy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Belgium economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Belgium accountancy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Belgium accountancy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Belgium accountancy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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