Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Advanced Batteries Market to 2020 - Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth, Asia Pacific to Remain the Major Producer". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the two major types of advanced batteries, including lithium-ion batteries and nickel-based batteries. The report gives the revenue figures from 2005-2020 for the two technologies, their applications and regional market revenue for Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America for both lithium-ion and nickel- based batteries. It also details international regulations for advanced batteries. It provides an analysis of the global advanced batteries market and technology, and also examines the latest advancements in the technology, as well as the global advanced batteries market drivers and restraints.
The report covers advanced grid market competitive analysis and major deals analysis for the past year. It also provides international regulations and supply chain for advanced batteries market. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Historical and forecast figures of revenues for the global lithium-ion and nickel-based batteries.
- The global advanced batteries market supply chain for lithium-ion and nickel-based batteries, including a mining overview for lithium and nickel metals.
- The market applications for both lithium-ion and nickel-based batteries in the advanced batteries market.
- A market overview and analysis of the market's characteristics and technology, along with an overview of the latest technology advancements and the drivers and restraints of the market.
- Regional outlooks for the advanced batteries market in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.
- The global advanced batteries market's industry regulations.
- The global advanced batteries market's competitive landscape.
- A deals analysis of the mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, venture capitals, debt finances and equity offerings in the advanced batteries market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Decide on your focus area in the advanced batteries industry by understanding the end user segments of the market.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the global advanced batteries market.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- Develop business strategies and future plans with the help of a regional understanding of the advanced batteries market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, SONY, BYD
