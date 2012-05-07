Recently published research from Timetric, "Aggregates in BRIC - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- In 2011 the BRIC aggregates market value was US$53.4 billion, representing an increase of 50% from 2007. The market recorded positive growth every year during the review period, with the exception of 2009 when there was a decline of 9%. Crushed stones accounted for the largest share of the aggregates market in BRIC in 2011, with a value of US$21.8 billion and a market share of 40.8%. This was followed by construction sands, with a value of US$14.2 billion and a 26.5% share of the aggregates market value.
Key Highlights
- The 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the 2012 APEC Summit, 2014 Winter Olympic Games and 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, along with India's and China's focus on infrastructure development creates an immense opportunity for the construction aggregates market in the BRIC region.
- The allocation of funds to organize the events by the respective governments will increase expenditure on infrastructure leading to growth in the construction aggregates market over the forecast period.
- High inflation in the emerging economies is a common problem and is raising concerns over increasing cost pressure for construction companies.
- The economies in the BRIC countries are growing and this is resulting in many foreign companies trying to enter these markets. This will add to the competition among construction aggregates companies operating in the region.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Construction Aggregates market in the BRIC region:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction aggregates market in BRIC
- Segmentation by category (construction sand, gravel and pebbles, crushed stones, chippings, water based aggregates, pre coated aggregates)
- Breakdown of values at country level (Brazil, Russia, India and China)
- Analysis on key events and factors driving the construction aggregate market in the region
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction aggregates companies in BRIC
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China National Materials Co., Ltd., Anhui Conch Cement Company Ltd, UltraTech Cement Limited, Teixeira Duarte Engenharia e Construcoes SA, Eurocement Group
