New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In 2013 air treatment products grew by 5% in retail volume and 11% in current value to reach 6.6 million units and RUB29 billion. Moderate growth of air treatment products was distinguished by stunning growth of this category due to unusual weather conditions in 2010 and 2011. During these years the summer seasons were extremely hot, which were the key drivers behind the increased demand of air treatment products.
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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