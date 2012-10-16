New Market Report: Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- "Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. This report not only provides a comprehensive overview of business travelers visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2012, but also showcases average expenditure. Additionally, it identifies average expenditure on food and beverages. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the survey analyzes the most popular products purchased by business travelers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key drivers that help promote frequent visits and identifies the most important business travelers concerns in purchasing at duty-free outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of Asia-Pacific business travelers. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better business traveler footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The average expenditure of Asia-Pacific business travelers per visit to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$104 and US$54 respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Competitive prices, renowned brands at discounted prices, and last minute gifts were stated as the most important motivational factors of purchases at airport retail stores.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: LS Travel Retail Asia Pacific, Beijing Capital international Airport, Aer Rianta International, The GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Starbucks, Singapore's Changi Airport Group, Perth International Airport, Nuance, China Sales Group, China Eastern Airlines, Lotte Group, WHSmith, Woolworths, AVA Merchandizing Solutions, Narita International Airport Corporation, Auckland Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Wellington International Airport, Delhi Duty Free Services, Brisbane International Airport, Delhi International Airport, Sydney International Airport, JR Duty Free, Hong Kong International Airport, London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, Dubai International Airport, and Suvarnabhumi Airport
