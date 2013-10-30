New Market Report: Alcoholic Drinks in Singapore

Fast Market Research recommends "Alcoholic Drinks in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Alcoholic drinks witnessed healthy total volume growth in 2012. This was mainly due to increasing consumer spending, despite the economic slowdown. With rising disposable incomes, consumers were willing to purchase alcoholic drinks, mainly in on-trade channels, including pubs, clubs and restaurants. On-trade sales therefore grew, which led to a healthy volume growth for alcoholic drinks.
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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