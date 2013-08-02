New Market Report: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Alphatec) is a medical technology company. It carries out the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of implants for the surgical treatment of spine disorders including scoliosis and degenerating disks. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alphatec Spine, Inc. It focuses on the treating conditions related to the aging spine. The company offers its products in six categories: Cervical and Cervico-thoracic, Thoracolumbar Fixation, Spinal Spacers, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), Aging Spine and Biologics. It has operations in Japan, Hong Kong, France, Italy and the UK. Its products are sold through its own sales force and a network of independent distributors. Alphatec is headquartered in California, the US.
Alphatec seeks to become the market leader in providing solutions for the aging spine by developing new products and the enhancement of existing ones. The company focuses on the expansion of its product portfolio by building a strong operating base, besides gaining expertise through agreements, collaborations and acquisitions.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Alphatec Holdings, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
