Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Ambient Energy Harvesters Market to 2016 - Replacement of Batteries for Low Power Applications Creates Growth Opportunities", provides key information and analysis of market opportunities in the ambient energy harvesters (AEHs) market. The report provides information on industry dynamics, key suppliers, and the sales revenue and sales volume of AEHs. The report also provides forecasts for energy harvesting based on type, region and end-application until 2016. Market size forecasts until 2016 are provided for photovoltaic energy harvesters, electromagnetic energy harvesters, piezoelectric energy harvesters and thermoelectric energy harvesters. The following application markets for energy harvesters are also discussed: consumer electronics, industrial and building automation, and military and aerospace.
With developments in energy harvesting technologies, the potential for energy harvesters to replace batteries as power suppliers is increasing. The new areas of application for energy harvesters include medical devices and automotives in the healthcare and agriculture sectors.
- Market size of AEHs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. Historic data from 2009 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts until 2016.
- Companies that were prominent in 2011 are discussed.
- Market size of photovoltaic energy harvesters, electromagnetic energy harvesters, piezoelectric energy harvesters and thermoelectric energy harvesters, in terms of sales revenue and sales volume are provided, including historic data from 2009 to 2011 and forecast data until 2016.
- Market in key regions, such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, is covered.
- Market size for key applications, such as consumer electronics, industrial and building automation, and military and aerospace, is discussed.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies, such as Linear Technology, Advanced Linear Devices, Cymbet Corporation, Ferro Solutions, Perpetuum and IXYS Corporation, are discussed.
- Analytical frameworks, such as Porter's five forces analysis, are used to give a comprehensive view of the global AEHs market.
- Exploit growth opportunities in the global AEHs market.
- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various chipsets for AEHs.
- Develop business strategies from Porter's five forces analysis.
- Identify key growth markets for your products.
- Know the demand potential of the AEHs market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Linear Technology Corporation, Advanced Linear Devices Inc, Cymbet Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Ferro Solutions, Inc, Company Profile- Perpetuum Ltd, MicroStrain, Mide Technology Corporation, Global Thermoelectric, Marlow Industries Inc, Powercast Corporation, EnOcean GmbH
