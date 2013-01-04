New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Ammonia Industry Outlook in France to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of France Ammonia industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ammonia industry in France. The report covers France Ammonia plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Ammonia demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ammonia producers in France. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of France Ammonia industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ammonia industry supply scenario in France from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ammonia plants in France with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ammonia industry market dynamics in France from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ammonia plants
- Company shares of key Ammonia producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ammonia industry in France
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ammonia industry in France
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ammonia industry in France
- Understand the market positioning of Ammonia producers in France
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in France
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Total S.A.,, Yara International ASA,, Norsk Hydro ASA,, Borealis AG,, BASF SE,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ammonia Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ammonia Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ammonia Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Phenol Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ammonia Industry Outlook in India to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants