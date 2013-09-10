New Market Report: Analgesics in Ukraine

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Analgesics is one of the highest value categories within OTC in Ukraine and is also among the most dynamic. The products offered under analgesics offer quick and easy relief from mild and moderate pain. Analgesics are very prevalent in Ukraine and remain common in medicine cabinets in the majority of Ukrainian households. In many cases, analgesics are used to relieve consumers from common complaints such as headaches, period pain and other conditions which do not require a consultation with a...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Analgesics in Germany
- Analgesics in Japan
- Analgesics in Spain
- Analgesics in Algeria
- Analgesics in Chile
- Analgesics in Turkey
- Analgesics in Hungary
- Analgesics in Bulgaria
- Analgesics in Hong Kong, China
- Analgesics in Thailand