New Market Report: AnalizaDx, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "AnalizaDx, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- AnalizaDx, LLC (AnalizaDx) is a biotechnology company. The company discovers and commercializes protein biomarkers used in cancer diagnostic. It develops solutions and technologies in four areas which include automated analysis of physicochemical and pharmacokinetic, rapid characterization of structural aspects of biomolecules, purification, formulation, and analysis of protein therapeutics and discovery and screening of protein biomarkers for cancer and other diseases. The company has developed and patented automated blood and urine test that improve cancer detection across multiple forms and stages of the disease. AnalizaDx's technology can redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, progression, and prognosis. It provides integrated solutions to key applications in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries. The company operates as a subsidiary of ANALIZA, Inc. AnalizaDx is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the AnalizaDx, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
