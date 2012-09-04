Recently published research from GBI Research, "Analog Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2016 - Electric Vehicles and Portable Medical Equipment Segments to be Main Source of Future Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Analog Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2016 - Electric Vehicles and Portable Medical Equipment Segments to be Main Source of Future Growth", provides key information and analysis of market opportunities in the analog IC market. The report provides information on industry dynamics, key suppliers, and the sales revenue and sales volume of analog ICs. The report also provides forecasts for analog ICs based on product type, region and end-application until 2016. Market size forecasts until 2016 are also given for general purpose analog ICs and application-specific analog ICs. The following application markets for analog ICs are also discussed: consumer electronics, communications, automotive, computers, and industrial and medical. With increasing demand for smartphones, portable devices and efficient power management, the analog IC market is expected to grow. The potential growth markets for analog ICs include medical devices and electric vehicles. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The market size of analog ICs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. Historic data from 2004 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts until 2016.
- The market size of general purpose analog ICs and application specific analog ICs, in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, are provided, including historic data from 2004 to 2011 and forecast data until 2016.
- The market in key regions, such as the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, is covered.
- The market size of the consumer electronics, communications, automotives, computers, and industrial and medical applications is discussed.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies, such as Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices and Infineon.
- Analytical frameworks, such as Porter's five forces analysis and growth prospect analysis, which are used to provide a comprehensive view of the global analog IC market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Exploit growth opportunities in the global analog IC market.
- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for analog ICs.
- Develop business strategies from Porter's five forces analysis.
- Identify key growth markets for your products.
- Know the demand potential of the analog IC market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products, NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, Linear Technology
