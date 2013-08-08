New Market Report: Anti-Counterfeiting Strategies for FMCG Companies

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Anti-Counterfeiting Strategies for FMCG Companies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This report examines the most effective anti-counterfeiting strategies currently being employed in the FMCG sector. In an industry where technology is enabling both security developers and criminals, we assess the state of innovation and offer recommendations on how manufacturers can stay ahead of the curve and protect their products, their reputations and, ultimately, their consumers.
Scope of the Report:
- Examine cutting-edge technologies being developed to tackle counterfeiting.
- Use methods undertaken by other industries to protect your supply chain and products.
- Utilize recommendations on best-practice for companies seeking to improve their anti-counterfeiting approach.
- Analyze which technologies and practices are best suited to different types of goods such as low cost, high volume products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Valued at approximately $500bn, the counterfeit industry is estimated to have accounted for 2.8% of total global trade in 2012. Counterfeiting reduces government revenues through legitimate tax collection and negatively impacts brand-holders' ability to invest in new products. Countering this threat has become critical.
Fake food products account for as much as 15% of all the illegal goods seized in six leading global markets (including the US and the UK). Meanwhile, according to the World Customs Institute, the cost of counterfeit food is around $49bn, emphasizing the scale of the problem in this market.
With an increasing demand for covert anti-counterfeiting features, the global market for RFID will continue growing significantly over the coming years, as more and more products, increasingly including lower-value goods, become protected by such technologies. In 2012, the global market for RFID across all consumer goods sectors was worth $7.5bn.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the size of the counterfeiting industry and why do manufacturers need to take action?
- What are the main challenges that companies face when trying to protect their supply chain?
- What are the key anti-countefeit technologies that manufacturers can utilize?
- How can companies mobilize consumers and make sure their customer base are involved in the fight against fake products?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Top 10 Flavors Companies
- Business Strategies for Ingredients Companies: Part Two - Packaged Food and Beverages
- Vegetarianization Strategies in Food and Drinks
- Health Claim Strategies for Food and Drinks Companies
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Packaging Industry in Italy
- Generic Growth Strategies - Market Driven by Impending Patent Cliff, Declining R&D Productivity and Government Initiatives to Reduce Healthcare Costs
- Packaging Industry in France
- 2020 Foresight Report: Reinsurance Hubs