New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Antipsychotics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries for Zyprexa, Abilify, Seroquel and Geodon and the Launch of Generic Versions Will Limit Commercial Opportunities for Pipeline Molecules"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Antipsychotics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries for Zyprexa, Abilify, Seroquel and Geodon and the Launch of Generic Versions Will Limit Commercial Opportunities for Pipeline Molecules", which provides insights into the global antipsychotics market until 2017. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the antipsychotics market for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The report also provides the share of generics in the global antipsychotics market as well as in each indication market. The report examines the global bipolar disorder and schizophrenia treatment usage patterns. In addition, geographical distribution of the antipsychotics market across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan is provided. The report also includes insights into the antipsychotics R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape including the major players in the antipsychotics market. Finally, the report includes an analysis of the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that have recently taken place in the antipsychotics market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research analysis shows that antipsychotics remain the standard care for the treatment of mental disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and generated $14,080m of revenue in 2010 in the top seven geographies including the US, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Japan. Newer agents (atypical antipsychotics) such as AstraZeneca's Seroquel, Eli Lilly's Zyprexa, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Abilify, J&J's Risperdal and Pfizer's Geodon continued to dominate the global antipsychotics market and achieved blockbuster status due to their better efficacy. Schizophrenia represents 70% while bipolar disorder contributed 30% to the global antispychotics market. The patent expiries of leading antispychotics followed by the immediate entry of generic versions are expected to increase the price competition in the antipsychotic market. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 0.4% from $14,080m in 2010 to $13,733m in 2017.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the antipsychotics market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Annualized market data for the antipsychotics market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017.
- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Respiratory Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Novel Pipeline Molecules such as VX-770 and pirfenidone May Offset Negative Effect of Patent Expiries
- Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Multiple Sclerosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia Accounted for Half the Market Value in 2010
- CNS Generic Drugs: Prospects and Opportunities to 2012
- Pain Management Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Price Competition to Intensify Following Patent Expiries of Lyrica and Cymbalta
- Anticonvulsants Market to 2016 - Cost Advantage and Dosage Convenience Provided by Generic Anticonvulsants Will Limit Commercial Opportunities for Novel Therapies
- Men's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Availability of Generic Sildenafil from 2012 to Restrain Market Growth
- Neurodegenerative Disease Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of High Selling Drugs Such as Aricept, Namenda, Avonex, Rebif and Copaxone will Restrain Growth
- Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Lovenox, Plavix, Procrit/Epogen, Aranesp and Neulasta Will Slow Down Growth
- Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Crohn's Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Markets Show Strongest Growth
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development