Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Accessories in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The winter of 2013 in Denmark was cold but, more importantly, it was very long, with March and April being the coldest in 25 years. Consequently, the long-lasting winter had a positive effect on winter accessories such as gloves, hats/caps and scarves, as many Danes had to renew their gloves, hats/caps and scarves, thus boosting volume and value sales.
Euromonitor International's Apparel Accessories in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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