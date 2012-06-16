New Market Report: Architectural and Engineering Services in Turkey: Industry Report

New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Architectural and Engineering Services in Turkey: Industry Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Turkish Architectural and Engineering Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Turkey with its booming construction sector as well as state-funded infrastructure development projects provides considerable potential for the architectural and engineering services industry. Indeed, its revenues grew by 31% on average per annum in the 2000-2011 review period.
- The Turkish architectural and engineering services market soared in value during the review period, accounting for TL18 billion in 2011, 17 times the value in 2000. However, this market was very dependent on the highly cyclical construction industry. The recession experienced by the construction industry also affected the architectural and engineering services market. On the other hand, due to the financial downturn, the large number of companies focusing on residential real estate development turned to new opportunities in commercial development. Shopping malls, hospitals, office spaces (especially in large cities) and tourism resorts were the new profitable investments. As a result, the architectural and engineering services market showed an increase even during the financial downturn, growing by 16% in 2009. The main buyers were businesses, generating 73% of the market in 2011 through intermediate spending. Moreover, 23% of the demand was generated through investment (capital) spending. Households, on the other hand, constituted only 4% in 2011 and did not play an important role in this market.
Product coverage: Architectural Services, Engineering, Other Consultancy, Urban Planning.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
