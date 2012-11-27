New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Asia Pacific Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Asia Pacific Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Asia Pacific Ammonia industry. The research presents major market trends affecting Ammonia in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Ammonia producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of the specific petrochemical in the region covering all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ammonia industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Asia Pacific from 2000 to 2016
- Information of all active and planned Ammonia plants in Asia Pacific with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ammonia industry market dynamics in Asia Pacific from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Asia Pacific with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ammonia plants in Asia Pacific
- Company shares of key competitors in Asia Pacific and across major countries in the region
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ammonia industry in Asia Pacific
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ammonia industry in Asia Pacific
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ammonia industry in Asia Pacific
- Understand the market positioning of Ammonia producers in Asia Pacific
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited,, China National Petroleum Corporation,
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