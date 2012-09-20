New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" provides key market data on the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices market - Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Australia, China, India and Japan.
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices market..
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Cordis Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Cordis Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sorin S.p.A., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Philips Healthcare, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Volcano Corporation, Goodman Co., Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, GE Healthcare, Covidien plc, Eurocor GmbH, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Vascular Concepts Limited, Opto Circuits India Limited, Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., LTD., Welch Allyn Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, OSI Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., HeartWare International, Inc., Schiller AG
