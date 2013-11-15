New Market Report: AT&T Acquisition and Service Expansion Analysis 2013 and Beyond

Fast Market Research recommends "AT&T Acquisition and Service Expansion Analysis 2013 and Beyond" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- As one of the largest and most progressive network operators in the world, AT&T arguably services as a model for other carriers in terms of service expansion strategy, which is achieves through a combination of organic growth as well as M&A.
AT&T's strategy is focused on more than just horizontal expansion of core services such as voice, broadband, and messaging. The company is also focused on network and services integration, business-to-business (B2B) strategies (such as their recent Enterprise API program), and vertical expansion via acquisition, alliances, and investments. The company is not as focused on value-added services (VAS) for their own customers.
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This research addresses many of the recent expansion AT&T initiatives, evaluating the underlying drivers for acquisitions, alliances and investment. The report also analyzes the potential impact for both AT&T and the industry as a whole. The report includes conclusions and recommendation such as creation of a content-based and application-based business models for network operators.
This report is must reading for any mobile network operator strategy, business development and/or corporate development team. It is also a critical report for all vendors within the carrier ecosystem to determine the key growth and development areas for leading carriers.
Report Benefits:
- Learn about the impact of Leap Wireless acquisition on AT&T and the industry
- Identify the investment project Velocity IP (VIP) issues, challenges, and opportunities
- Learn how AT&T is expanding horizontally voice, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), and U-Verse strategy
- Understand the strategic significance of AT&T's Enterprise API program, what market it serves, and what it does not address
- Understand the significance of various AT&T alliance initiatives including Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), US Postal Services (USPS), and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Target Audience:
- OTT service providers
- Global network operators
- Telecom investment companies
- Network infrastructure companies
- Data as a Service (DaaS) companies
- Content and application developers
- API companies and other service enablers
- Cloud-based service providers of all types
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