New Market Report: Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide

New Transportation market report from MarketLine: "Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Introduction
Global Automotive manufacturing industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global automotive manufacturing industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing industry players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global automotive manufacturing industry had total revenues of $1,587.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2008 and 2012.
Industry production volume increased with a CAGR of 3% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 137,272.8 thousand units in 2012.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $2,276.9bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global automotive manufacturing industry by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global automotive manufacturing industry in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive manufacturing industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global automotive manufacturing industry?
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