New Market Report: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "B. Braun Melsungen AG - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun) is a global health care company involved in marketing and selling products and services catering to basic healthcare, intensive care units, anesthesia and emergency care sectors. The company also provides solutions for extracorporeal blood treatment and core surgical procedures. The company operates in four business divisions namely, Hospital Care division, which supplies the hospitals with infusion, injection solutions and disposable medical products; Aesculap division, which supplies products and services for all the core processes in surgery; Out Patient Market (OPM) division, which supplies medical products outside the hospital for chronically ill and long term care patients; and B. Braun Avitum division compiles the product and services concerning extra-corporeal blood treatment. It operates worldwide, principally in Europe, Switzerland, the US, Brazil and Malaysia. B. Braun is headquartered in Melsungen, Germany.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company focuses on innovation of new products which can improve processes in hospitals along end-user safety assurance. This intent is indicated by the company's recently launched FDA approved products such as Introcan Safety 3 Closed IV Catheter and NuTRIflex Omega among others. The company also concentrates on optimizing the hospital processes as seen from the recently issued patents for enhanced communications between medical devices and hospital information management system to the company. In order to enhance this innovation and production, the company has also opened new manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Switzerland.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the B. Braun Melsungen AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Trinity Biotech Plc (TRIB) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Protagen AG - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Kuros Biosurgery AG - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Bayer HealthCare AG - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Renal Dialysis Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Renal Dialysis Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Pantec Biosolutions AG - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Epigenomics AG (ECX) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- aap Implantate AG (AAQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis