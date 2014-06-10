New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bags and Luggage in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Bags and luggage benefited from a growing number of tourists being attracted to the United Arab Emirates as a shopping destination. Huge luxury shopping malls, such as The Dubai Mall with 1,200 outlets and Mall of the Emirates with 520 outlets, are increasingly on tourists' itineraries, particularly given the strong promotion of events such as the Dubai Shopping Festival. Many of these tourists are attracted by bags and luggage, with luxury handbags in particular being a popular purchase.
Competitive Landscape
Chalhoub Group was the leading player in bags and luggage throughout the review period and accounted for over 14% value share in 2012. This is thanks to the company representing LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Louis Vuitton brand in the United Arab Emirates. This brand is regarded as iconic both in the United Arab Emirates and globally. In order to ensure an exclusive image, the brand operates only six outlets in the country but these are large, located in high-traffic malls such as The Dubai Mall and have high sales volumes. Chalhoub also ensures that it offers multilingual sales assistants in order to capitalise on strong tourist demand, with a rise in incoming tourists from China and GCC countries benefiting Louis Vuitton during the review period as a whole. Al Tayer Group meanwhile ranked second in bags and luggage in 2012 with 10% value share and also gained share over the review period thanks to a similar strategy, with this company representing PPR's iconic Gucci brand in the country.
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Industry Prospects
Bags and luggage is expected to benefit from a growing focus on Dubai and Abu Dhabi among leading designers and brands. The city hosted a number of major launch events at the start of the forecast period, with players being keen to tap into strong sales growth among both local consumers and tourists. Samsonite notably chose Dubai as one of its five launch cities for the relaunch of Hartmann in April 2014, a luxury luggage brand acquired in 2013. Similarly, Prada used its outlet in The Galleria Mall to launch its innovative Double Bakery products, a lightweight bag with a flap pocket offering additional storage space. 2014 also saw Cartier launch two new handbag collections at The Dubai Mall, with the Jeanne Toussaint and Louis Cartier ranges being its first new bag collections since 2007.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bags and Luggage industry in United Arab Emirates with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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