New Market Report: Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The epidemiological profile of Bangladesh is evolving as economic prosperity is leading to a shift in disease patterns - away from communicable diseases to those associated with lifestyle diseases. In addition to changes in population demographics, including increased urbanisation, smoking, obesity and pollution are the factors most likely to drive morbidity trends. In particular, diabetes and cancer pose two of the greatest threats. Highlighting a growing demand for medicines to treat chronic diseases, in 2012, there were 1.5mn cancer patients in Bangladesh, up from 1.2mn in 2011, according to the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH).
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BDT124.25bn (US$1.52bn) in 2012 to BDT138.68bn (US$1.79bn) in 2013; +11.6% in local currency terms and +18.0% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: BDT349.08bn (US$4.27bn) in 2012 to BDT399.56bn (US$5.16bn) in 2013; +14.5% in local currency terms and +21.0% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: While geographic diversification and investment into the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors of emerging economies such as Bangladesh may be a favourable strategy for any multinational pharmaceutical company, it is vital that a company recognises both the rewards and the risks present in a market. For Q413, Bangladesh stands at 16th position out of the 18 regional markets surveyed. Its overall rating of 40 out of 100 remains considerably lower than the average for the region.
Key Trends And Developments
In August 2013, it was reported that Bangladesh's cancer therapeutics market is growing at 20% a year due to an alarming rise in cancer patients. Locally-produced drugs meet the majority of the demand (86%), while the remaining 14% is met through imports. Beacon Pharmaceuticals, a Bangladeshi-owned company, is the market leader with a 31% market share, followed by Roche Bangladesh (24%), Sanofi Bangladesh (15%), Techno (14%), Novartis Bangladesh (1%), GSK Bangladesh (1%) and imports by a number of companies (14%).
In June 2013, it was reported that Bangladesh has been identified as a huge market by Malaysia-based top healthcare companies. The Malaysian tourism and culture ministry disclosed that the number of Bangladeshis who visited Malaysia for medical tourism doubled to 11,569 in 2012 in comparison with 2011. Malaysia is gradually recording a rise in the number of medical tourists because the country delivers medical services with qualified doctors and nurses, said Senior Manager (training and quality development) of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Dolly Lim. Moreover, the cost of medical treatment is considerably lower than in Singapore and Thailand.
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