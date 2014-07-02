Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bath and Shower in Ecuador", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Consumers have begun to prefer aromatised bath and shower products. The stronger and longer lasting the scent is, the more attracted to the product they are. It seems that they relate the scent to the quality of the product, not realising that most of the time, the scents are made from chemical ingredients.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive de Ecuador SA, with its brands Protex and Palmolive, led the sector with a 42% value share. The firm has a strong positioning for both brands and it is continuously present in various media advertisements, especially in television. Successful brands in the industry are the ones that consumers remember most frequently, so the strong investment the company makes in advertising pays off.
Industry Prospects
Even if consumers are very interested in products with fragrances, it is likely that during the forecast period they will realise that the scented products could be extremely dangerous, as they have chemical ingredients. So, it is likely that consumers will be more interested in products that are made with natural products. This is a trend that could be mostly expected amongst high-income groups.
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
