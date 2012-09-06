Fast Market Research recommends "Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- GlobalData's latest research "Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020" provides an in-depth analysis of the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at global and national levels. The global BEV market is currently at an introductory stage, but is witnessing deployment in various countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, China and Japan. But growth is still slow. Therefore, proper government support in terms of both financial and non-financial incentives is very much needed to achieve targeted numbers by 2020. The global BEV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2011-2020 if proper support is provided by the governments in key nations. The report provides information related to deployment trends and an outlook for BEVs in key geographies. The report covers various aspects of the global BEV market providing market sizing, outlook and competitive landscape analysis. The report analyzes some of the key drivers and restraints affecting the deployment of BEVs at regional and global levels. The report also provides information on some of the existing and upcoming BEV models in the market besides comparing the product features of some of the key BEV models in the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Japan
- Market size data of global and key BEV markets
- Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, government plan and policies,
- Regional analysis of upcoming and existing BEV models in the market.
- Technical Analysis includes technological trends and benefits of BEVs over Internal Combustion Engine vehicles
- Vendor analysis of the key players and their product offerings. The key players covered include Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, Renault and Tesla Motors.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and national BEV markets.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the BEV market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Tesla Motors, Renault
