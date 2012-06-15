Recently published research from GBI Research, "Bauxite Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Increased Regional Demand for Aluminum to Boost Bauxite Production", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, 'Bauxite Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Increased Regional Demand for Aluminum to Boost Bauxite Production' provides key information and analysis for the Asia-Pacific bauxite mining industry, which consists of the national markets of Australia, China, India and Kazakhstan. The report covers the industry's drivers and restraints, production, reserves and consumption, and provides details of the country's trade statistics (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the outlook period 2012-2020
- Production of bauxite in Asia-Pacific - Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020
- Consumption demand of bauxite in terms of volume - Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020
- Export and import markets for the Asia-Pacific bauxite industry, categorized by the export and import markets of Australia, China, India and Kazakhstan.
- Top Active and Planned projects in the Asia-Pacific bauxite mining landscape
- Policy and regulatory frameworks governing the bauxite mining industry
- The comprehensive profiles of key bauxite mining companies such as Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa), Rio Tinto Alcan (RTA), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), BHP Billiton (BHP Billiton), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd. (BALCO) and others are also discussed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the region's bauxite mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future bauxite industry trends
- Facilitate decision-making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's bauxite mining industry
- Position yourself to the gain maximum advantage from the industry's growth potential.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa), Rio Tinto Alcan (RTA), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP Billiton), National Aluminium Company Limited, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco), Hindalco Industries Limited, Eurasian Natural Resource Corporation PLC (ENRC)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
