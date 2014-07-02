New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- South Africa continued to experience sluggish economic growth in 2013 coupled with high unemployment, high inflation, poverty and income inequality. Rising utility costs, particularly electricity and fuel, continued to add further strain to consumer disposable incomes. Despite the sluggish overall economic climate, the market for beauty and personal care products remained relatively resilient in 2013, reflecting value growth of approximately 10%. This may be attributed mainly to aggressive...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
