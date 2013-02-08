Recently published research from GlobalData, "Benzene Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Benzene Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Russia Benzene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Benzene industry in Russia. The report covers Russia Benzene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Benzene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Benzene producers in Russia. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Russia Benzene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Benzene industry supply scenario in Russia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Benzene plants in Russia with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Benzene industry market dynamics in Russia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Benzene plants
- Company shares of key Benzene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Benzene industry in Russia
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Benzene industry in Russia
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Benzene industry in Russia
- Understand the market positioning of Benzene producers in Russia
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Russia
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lukoil Oil Company,, PSC TAIF,, OOO Invest-Oil,, JSC Gazprom Neft,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
