New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014 - 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.
Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
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With access to vast amounts of data sets, telecommunications companies are emerging as major proponents of the Big Data movement. Big Data technologies, and in particular their analytics abilities, offer a multitude of benefits to telecom companies including improved subscriber experience, building and maintaining smarter networks, reducing churn, and generation of new revenue streams.
Mind commerce, thus expects the Big Data driven telecom analytics market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 50% between 2014 and 2019. By the end of 2019, the market will eventually account for $5.4 Billion in annual revenue.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data and telecom analytics markets, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.
Topics covered in the report include:
- The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data
- Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities
- Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market
- The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it
- Big Data in Telco Analytics: How telecom can utilize Big Data technology to reduce churn, optimize their networks, reduce risks and create new revenue streams
- Telco Case Studies: Case Studies of two major wireless telecom capitalizing on Big Data to reduce churn and improve revenue
- Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape for leading players within the Big Data market
- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019
Key Findings:
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