New Market Report: BioElectronics Corporation (BIEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- BioElectronics Corporation (BioElectronics) is a maker of disposable, inexpensive, drug-free, anti-inflammatory medical devices and patches. It carries out the development and marketing of drug free anti-inflammatory patches. The company offers product in the areas of surgical recovery, healing of chronic wounds, menstrual pain relief and relief from musculoskeletal complaints such as back pain, chronic repetitive stress injuries, heel pain. It sells its products under four brand names, namely, Actipatch, Allay, RecoveryRx and Healfast. HealFast therapy for veterinary care is marketed by eMarkets Group, LLC. The company distributes its products in 40 countries through distributors and its DRTV links. The company is headquartered at Frederick in Maryland, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BioElectronics Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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