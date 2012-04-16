Recently published research from GlobalData, "Biofuels (Biodiesel and Bioethanol) Market - Global Production, Regulations, Export-Import Analysis and Key Country Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- "Biofuels (Biodiesel and Bioethanol) Market - Global Production, Regulations, Export-Import Analysis and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biofuels industry.
The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global biofuels market. The report provides detail overview on biofuels technology which includes bioethanol and biodiesel production process. The report provides biofuels production during the historical (2001-2010) and forecast period until 2020 for global and key countries such as Germany, France, Spain, China, Thailand, India, the US, Canada and Brazil. Key countries section in the report also covers key regulations supporting biofuels market development and biofuels import-export data for 2010.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes the global market trends in biofuels market. The scope of the report includes -
- Historical (2001-2010) and forecast statistics to 2020 for biodiesel and bioethanol production for global CFL market and key countries.
- Key countries in the report include the Germany, France, Spain, China, Thailand, India, the US, Canada and Brazil.
- The research details key drivers, restraints and challenges in the global biofuels market and in key countries.
- Key regulations supporting the development of the market in key countries are covered in detail.
- The report also provides an analysis of import and export data of biofuels in major markets in 2010.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biofuels market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events and support or promotional programs.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
