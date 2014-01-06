New Market Report: Bleach in the United States

Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in the United States" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Introduction
Bleach in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States bleach market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The bleach market consists of retail sales of liquid bleaches and powder bleaches. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The US Bleach market had total revenues of $700.4m in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The liquid bleach segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $636.1m, equivalent to 90.8% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline even faster, with an anticipated CARC of -2.7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $610.3m by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the bleach market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the bleach market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key bleach market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States bleach market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States bleach market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United States bleach market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States bleach market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Make-up Market in the United States to 2017
- The Future of the Oral Hygiene Market in the United States to 2017
- The Future of the Personal Hygiene Market in the United States to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in the US to 2017
- Facial Care Market in the United States to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the US to 2017
- The Future of the Skincare Market in the US to 2017
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in the US to 2017
- Shampoo Market in the United States: Market Profile to 2017
- Styling Agents Market in the United States: Market Profile to 2017