New Market Report: Body Care in New Zealand - a Snapshot (2012)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Body Care in New Zealand - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Body Care in New Zealand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers hand, foot and general body care for women & men. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. It includes mass market and prestige lines but excludes the professional sector, including beauty salons, to the consumer. Market size for Body Care in New Zealand is given in NZD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for New Zealand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, July 2012
- Hand & Body Care: Global Industry Guide
- Body Care in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Body Care in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Body Care in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Body Care in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Body Care in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, April 2012
- Body Care in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Body Care in India - a Snapshot (2012)