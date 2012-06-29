New Market Report: Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston Scientific) is a global medical device company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical procedures. The company offers products in six dedicated business groups, namely, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) that includes Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions businesses; Cardiovascular; Electrophysiology; Endoscopy; Urology/Women's Health and Neuromodulation. Priority markets include the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Japan and Asia Pacific and the Americas (Inter-Continental).
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Boston Scientific Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Micrus Endovascular Corporation (MEND) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cordis Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BMY) - Medical Equipment - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Kensey Nash Corporation (KNSY) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- ZEUS Scientific, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Great Basin Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Stryker Corporation (SYK) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Boston Scientific Corporation - SWOT Analysis