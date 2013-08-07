New Market Report: Bosulif (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Bosulif (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Bosulif (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare myeloproliferative blood cancer that is characterized by the presence of the BCR-ABL fusion protein. The stage of CML is classified as chronic, accelerated or blast phase, ranging from least to most severe. Multiple BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are approved, and are the standard of care for CML. TKIs have transformed most cases of the disease into a manageable, chronic condition. As a result, patients' survival rates and the prevalence of CML are increasing, placing a growing burden on global healthcare systems.
Pfizer's Bosulif (bosutinib) is a second-generation TKI that inhibits BCR-ABL, as well as SRC-family kinases (Bosulif Prescribing Information, 2012). Bosulif received FDA approval in September 2012 for Ph+ CP, AP, or BP CML that is resistant to other therapies, including Gleevec (FDA, press release, September 4, 2012). In Europe, Bosulif was recommended for a conditional marketing authorization from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in January 2013 (Pfizer, press release, January 18, 2013). The EMA granted conditional approval in March 2013 (EMA, 2013). The approved indication in Europe is more restrictive than in the US, as it states that patients taking Bosulif must not be eligible for treatment with Gleevec, Tasigna or Sprycel.
Scope
- Overview of CML, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Bosulif including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Bosulif for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CML
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Bosulif performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Bosulif from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)
