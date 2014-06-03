Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bottled Water in Kazakhstan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- In 2013, bottled water continued to register strong growth, with total volume sales rising by 9%, mainly thanks to the good performance of still bottled water. More Kazakhstan consumers are becoming aware of the importance of water consumption and perceive it as the healthiest type of soft drinks product. Promoted and supported by various marketing campaigns, water is the most popular drink for a number of consumption moments, such as breakfast, in hospitals and for recuperation purposes. Increasing consumer disposable incomes positively impacted sales of bottled water in 2013. In addition, many people have started to drink bottled water in response to poor tap water quality in some regions. An increase in purchasing frequency was also noted, with all of these developments being boosted by improving living standards in Kazakhstan.
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Competitive Landscape
Unix's Tassay brand led bottled water in 2013 with an off-trade value share of 22%. The company maintained its leadership as a result of its pure and clean positioning and was followed by RG Brands' ASU brand (with 9%). The involvement of the two times Olympic Games golden medal holder, Kazakhstani Il'ya Il'in, in campaigns for ASU helped PRG Bottlers to maintain its position in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Bottled water will maintain its status as the healthiest soft drink over the forecast period. Intense competition within bottled water as well as from other areas will keep all operators focused and keen to offer new features and other innovations in terms of product varieties, content, flavours and packaging. In addition, continuous improvements in living standards will lead to bottled water becoming a regular item in shopping baskets among an increasing number of families. With positive trends such as these, bottled water has a projected forecast period total volume CAGR of 11% - an increase from the review period, when performance was greatly impacted by the decline in sales during the economic downturn in 2008.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bottled Water industry in Kazakhstan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bottled Water industry in Kazakhstan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bottled Water in Kazakhstan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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