New Market Report: Brazil Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- BMI projects Brazil consumer electronics spending will grow by about 11% in US dollar terms in 2013 to US$40.0bn. In 2013, sales of some consumer electronics devices are expected to slow due to currency weakness and high household indebtedness. However, growth areas will include 4G smartphones, tablets, WI-Fi-enabled cameras and HD TV sets. The extension of the government's Lei Do Bem programme, to encourage local production of various products, should boost the availability of affordable smartphones. Brazil's hosting of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics Games will provide a boost to spending on devices ranging from handsets to TV sets and cameras. However, in 2013 we expect the Brazilian consumer to feel the effects of high levels of household debt and there are signs that banks are becoming more wary about increasing lending.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$12.6bn in 2012 to US$13.2bn in 2013; +4% in US dollar terms. Our forecast unchanged, with tablet sales expected to continue to grow after surpassing 3mn units in 2012.
AV sales: US$10.8bn in 2012 to US$11.6bn in 2013, +68% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar term unchanged, with large flat-panel TV sets expected to receive a boost from the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Mobile handset sales: US$12.5bn in 2012 to US$15.2bn in 2013, +22% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with the roll-out of 4G networks in several Brazilian region in 2013 set to drive the smartphone market.
Risk/Reward Rating
Brazil's score is 60.9 out of 100.0, which makes it second place in our latest Americas Consumer Electronics Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) table. The country's huge potential market means its relatively high industry rewards score should be maintained over coming quarters. BMI expects Brazil to be one of the region's most dynamic markets over our forecast period, with digital upgrades ahead of the 2014 football World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games providing further momentum.
Key Trends and Developments
- The Brazil FIFA World Cup 2014 and Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics in 2016 is expected to provide a huge boost to demand for digital TV sets and cameras, in what is already the world's fourthlargest digital cameras market. Vendors are positioning themselves to take advantage. However, the government has had to modify the 2016 deadline for analogue signal switch-off in several parts of the country due to concerns that digital converters are too expensive for many consumers. The government has mandated that all HD TV set models must come installed with converters by 2012 and said it would work with industry stakeholders to improve access to the devices.
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