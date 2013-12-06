New Market Report: Brazil Defence & Security Report Q1 2014

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Defence & Security Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Brazil-US relations have suffered fallout from revelations in early September 2013 that the United States' National Security Agency (NSA) has allegedly been eavesdropping on the electronic communications of Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company. The revelations prompted an angry response from Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff who threatened to boycott a meeting with US President Barak Obama unless she was given explicit assurances that such eavesdropping would cease. As of September 2013, no new visit has been scheduled. The governmental response to the revelations has also been seen at a practical level, in particular proposals to route fibre-optic communications from Brazil to Europe directly, rather than through the United States to reduce the interception of such communications in the future.
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In terms of defence procurement activity, during Q413, Brazil contracted German truck manufacturer MAN to supply 860 vehicles to the Brazilian Army. There are no details on value of this order, or which vehicle type will be supplied. Meanwhile, Brazil's Helibras has developed a chaff- and flare-dispensing system to be installed upon Eurocopter EC725 medium-lift utility helicopters which are being procured for the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force. Finally, Thales was contracted during Q413 to provide TSC-2035 and TSC-2055 transponders to be installed onboard the Brazilian Air Force's AMX International A1M combat aircraft and Embraer E-99 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) planes as part of the upgrade programme for these two aircraft.
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