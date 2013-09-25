New Market Report: Brazil Defence & Security Report Q4 2013

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Defence & Security Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- BMI's Brazil Defence & Security Report for Q4 2013 examines the country's internal and external security. In addition, it discusses the machinery of defence decision-making at the political and military levels. A comprehensive order of battle of all the Brazilian armed services is included in the report, which also includes up-to-date information regarding current and future defence procurement programmes. Furthermore, the report analyses Brazil's defence and aerospace industry and its performance in both the domestic and international arenas.
Ultimately, the report argues that Brazil has a long-term aspiration to become a major player in the global defence industry. It also observes that Brazil is playing an increasingly important role vis-a-vis security both domestically and across the wider region; most notably this has displayed itself via its participation in international peacekeeping missions. Finally, the Brazilian armed forces are wedded to a long-term programme of defence modernisation. This is focused on the replacement of obsolete platforms and capabilities with new domestically produced and imported equipment.
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