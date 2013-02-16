Recently published research from GlobalData, "Brazil Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Brazil Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" provides key market data on the Brazil Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Biomaterials, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Crowns and Bridges and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Biomaterials, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Crowns and Bridges and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Key players covered include Neodent S.A., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gnatus Equipamentos Medico-Odontologicos Ltda, SIN Implant System, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Straumann Holding AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Brazil Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Neodent S.A., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gnatus Equipamentos Medico-Odontologicos Ltda, SIN Implant System, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, KaVo Dental Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Instrumentarium Dental, Noritake Co., Limited, Baumer S.A., Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Dentsply International Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SOREDEX, Geistlich Pharma AG, BIOMET 3i, Inc., 3M ESPE Dental Products, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Impladent Ltd., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Dentium Co.,Ltd., AMD Lasers, LLC, FABRICACION EQUIPOS DENTALES ESPANOLA, S.A., BIOLASE Technology, Inc., FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., Conexao Sistemas de Protese Ltda., Olsen Industria e Comercio S/A, Titaniumfix
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- South Africa Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- India Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- China Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Republic of Korea Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Russian Federation Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Dental Devices Market Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2017 - Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Dental Devices Market Outlook in Czech Republic to 2017 - Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Dental Devices Market Outlook in New Zealand to 2017 - Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others
- Dental Devices Market Outlook in Denmark to 2017 - Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others