Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The Brazilian cement industry recorded a CAGR of 17.56% during the 2007-2011 review period. The cement market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.02% over the 2012-2016 forecast period. Brazil's positive economic outlook is expected to drive construction industry growth. During the review period, GDP recorded a CAGR of 3.90% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% over the forecast period. Construction net output also registered significant growth during the review period, with a CAGR of 15.08%. This healthy economic growth has driven the infrastructure construction industry in Brazil, which will support cement consumption. Brazil will host both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games. Preparation for these events is expected to increase infrastructure investment over the forecast period. As part of these preparations, there is expected to be an increase in the construction of stadiums, hotels, commercial venues, airports and roads. As these construction projects depend heavily on cement, this will drive the growth of the cement industry. The increasing investments by the government to improve the country's infrastructure will support growth over the forecast period. The Brazilian government has already commenced the second phase of its PAC 2 growth acceleration program, through which BRL959 billion (US$526 billion) will be invested in housing, transport, energy and sanitation projects during 2011-2014. The huge investments in the infrastructure sector will fuel the demand for cement.
Key Highlights
- The Brazilian cement industry recorded a CAGR of 17.56% during the 2007-2011 review period
- Ready-mixed concrete is the largest category in Brazil, accounting for 34.1% of the total cement sales in 2011
- The cement market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.02% over the 2012-2016 forecast period
- Brazil will host both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games. Preparation for these events is expected to increase infrastructure investment over the forecast period. As part of these preparations, there is expected to be an increase in the construction of stadiums, hotels, commercial venues, airports and roads. As these construction projects depend heavily on cement, this will drive the growth of the cement industry
- The high growth in cement consumption in the country has resulted in companies not only expanding their existing operations but also setting up new plants in the country. The number of cement plants operating in Brazil increased from 65 in 2007 to 79 in 2010
- The Brazilian cement industry is highly consolidated, with the top six companies controlling around 83% of the market
