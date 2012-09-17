Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Consumerimization of IT (Co-IT) and Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017).", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- "Bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Consumerimization of IT (Co-IT) and Enterprise Mobility Market by Software - Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Enterprise Mobile Content Management (EMCM) , Enterprise Mobile Email Management (EMEM) and Enterprise Mobility Management(EMM); by Security - Mobile Data Security, Mobile Device Security, Mobile ID Management, Network Security, Network Access Control (NAC), WLAN Security, Limited Access Network Security, Context-Aware Network Security; by Devices - Enterprise Smartphones, Enterprise Tablets and Enterprise Laptops - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)"
The increasing mobile subscriber base and improved telecommunication infrastructure in terms of robustness, provides a reliable connectivity anytime and anywhere. The overall increase in network coverage, are the major drivers for enterprises to adopt mobility solutions. Companies adopting bring your own devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility phenomena for various reasons such as, Real-time communication, Greater accessibility, End-user buy-in, Productivity enhancement and much more.
The growing acceptance from large, small and medium Business, and the introduction of sophisticated mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops are other driving factors which fuels the enterprise mobility market in the coming years. Nowadays, organizations have all kind of mobile devices in their networks and it's becoming hard for them to draw a line between personnel and professional devices. Users want seamless access to corporate resources, no matter which device they use, or where that device is connecting from; in that case security is becoming a growing concern for the organization around the globe. That's why there are various startup companies such as Zenprise, ThreatMetrix, Duo Security, WatchDox, Bluebox, Bitzer Mobile, Mobilisafe and many more getting huge funding and making a significant mark in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.
This study estimates the global market of BYOD and enterprise mobility by the end of 2017. This market research provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market. The report also provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the enterprise mobility market. The market is further segmented and forecasted based on the major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market was discussed in depth. The top players of the industries are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
