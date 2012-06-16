Recently published research from BRICdata, "Business Opportunities in the Rail and Road Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- For all the BRIC countries, macroeconomic growth is expected to fuel the growth of the infrastructure construction market. Furthermore, this overall economic growth is expected to attract investment in a variety of industries, benefiting infrastructure construction.
Over the forecast period, the Brazilian economy is projected to record a CAGR of 4.16%, and this economic growth is expected to benefit the country's rail and road transport infrastructure construction market. This construction activity growth is expected to continue over the forecast period, and Brazil's forthcoming hosting of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games will continue to attract investment in rail and road infrastructure construction.
BRICdata expects the Russian rail and road infrastructure construction industry to continue to expand rapidly over the forecast period, due to various infrastructure projects planned for the 2012 APEC summit, the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Indian economy is projected to record an impressive CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period, and this strong economic growth is expected to benefit the country's transport infrastructure construction market, including rail and road infrastructure construction. The market is also expected to benefit from the strong growth anticipated in the country's manufacturing and construction net outputs, with both expected to record strong CAGRs of 13.14% and 8.7% respectively over the forecast period. Overall, high investment and an increasing focus on infrastructure development and rapid urbanization are the main factors expected to support the growth of the Indian rail and road infrastructure construction market.
China holds a significant position among the emerging economies due to its fast-growing manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, and rapidly growing construction industry. The country has attracted a considerable amount of FDI which helped the construction industry to achieve a review-period CAGR of 23.24%. This robust growth was driven by the government's eleventh five-year plan (2006-2011), which allocated RMB3.3 trillion (US$0.5 trillion) to infrastructure development.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Andrade Gutierrez SA, InterCement Participacoes SA, Mostotrest OAO, PJSC Yuzhtruboprovodstroy, NCC Ltd, Gammon India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Shanghai Urban Construction (Group) Corporation, Shanghai Construction Group Co.
