New Construction market report from BRICdata: "Business Opportunities in the Rail & Road Infrastructure Construction Industry in India: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Indian economy is projected to record an impressive CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, and this strong economic growth is expected to benefit the country's transport infrastructure construction market, including rail and road infrastructure construction. The market is also expected to benefit from the strong growth anticipated in the country's manufacturing and construction net outputs, with both expected to record strong CAGRs of XX% and XX% respectively over the forecast period. Overall, high investment and an increasing focus on infrastructure development and rapid urbanization are the main factors expected to support the growth of the Indian rail and road infrastructure construction market.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the rail and road infrastructure construction market in India
- It analyses historical values for the rail and road infrastructure construction market for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides specific analysis on the overall Indian market as well as individual values for the industry's key categories
- It details some of the key rail and road infrastructure construction projects
- It profiles the major companies in the rail and road infrastructure construction industry
- The report also details the expansion and growth strategies used by various companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the rail and road infrastructure construction market in India and each category within it
- Identify the key market trends and opportunities for both existing companies and prospective new market entrants
- Assess the competitive landscape in the rail and road infrastructure construction market enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used by rail and road infrastructure construction companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NCC Ltd, Gammon India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd
