Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and details of market opportunities and challenges for manufacturers of butadiene in Asia-Pacific. Its scope includes -
- Demand and production of butadiene in Asia-Pacific from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years to 2020.
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the Asia-pacific butadiene market.
- Demand and production volume analysis and forecast by major countries in the region such as China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India, Thailand and Singapore.
- Butadiene demand analysis of by key end use industries in Asia-Pacific and for all the major countries.
- Capacity share analysis by technology and production process for Asia-Pacific and all the major countries.
- Import and Export analysis and forecast for all the major countries of Asia-Pacific.
- Price analysis and forecasts of butadiene for all the major countries of the Asia-Pacific.
- Competitive landscape for Asia-Pacific and for all the major countries.
- The butadiene installed capacity and forecasts to 2016 period for all major countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics in Asia-Pacific and between various countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, CNOOC Limited, CPC Corporation, Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., IRPC Public Company Limited, Japan-Singapore Petrochemicals Company Limited (JSPC)., JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., LG Chemical, Ltd., Liaoning Huajin Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., QPI and Shell Petrochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd (QSPS)., Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Zeon Corporation
